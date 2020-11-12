Advertisement

Biden tells pope he hopes to work with him

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:35 AM AKST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – President-elect Joe Biden has spoken by phone with Pope Francis as he continues to talk with leaders around the world.

Biden’s campaign said in a statement that the president-elect thanked the pontiff for “extending blessings and congratulations and noted his appreciation” for Francis' “leadership in promoting peace, reconciliation, and the common bonds of humanity around the world.”

Biden also said he’d like to work with the pope to further “a shared belief in the dignity and equality of all humankind on issues such as caring for the marginalized and the poor, addressing the crisis of climate change, and welcoming and integrating immigrants.”

Biden is just the second Catholic to be elected president in U.S. history, and the first after John F. Kennedy. He has spoken openly about the importance of faith in his life and attends Mass near his home in Wilmington, Delaware, nearly every week.

Biden has spoken this week with several foreign leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 new deaths, 493 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday
Vote-by-mail ballot drop box for the Nov. 3 general election.
First Alaska absentee ballot counts see some leads flip for the Legislature
The Division of Elections continues to count absentee ballots over one week after Election Day.
Big Democratic swings in state races as 26,000 more Alaska votes are counted
President Donald Trump exits Air Force One as he arrives at Tulsa International Airport on...
Trump wins Alaska, gains 3 additional electoral votes
Landslide occurs along Barry Arm of Prince William Sound

Latest News

The sentencing for Austin Barrett was scheduled to be livestreamed over YouTube.
Barrett sentencing for role in Grunwald murder delayed
“The Spirit of the Rose” is now the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever to sell at auction.
Rare purple-pink diamond sells for more than $26 million
Costco is requiring customers to wear face coverings regardless of medical condition.
Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption
Biden transition moving 'full speed ahead'
Biden transition moving 'full speed ahead'
Artists clown a botched sculpture restoration as looking "like a cartoon."
Botched statue restoration looks ‘like a cartoon’ in Spain