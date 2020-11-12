Advertisement

CDC issues new Thanksgiving guidelines

The Centers for Disease control has issued it's most robust guidelines on staying safe during Thanksgiving.
By Elinor Baty
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:40 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s usually a time to visit with friends and family, make delicious food, give back to the community and list everything you’re thankful for. However, like many things, the coronavirus pandemic will change how Thanksgiving is celebrated this year. With about two weeks until we all start de thawing our turkeys, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued its most robust guidelines on staying safe during the holiday.

According to the CDC, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to celebrate with people in the same household. If you do plan to spend the holiday with people outside your household, the CDC released steps to take to make the celebration safer.

Those steps include wearing a well-fitted mask, staying 6 feet from people who do live in the same household and washing hands often. If attending a gathering, the agency recommends that guests bring their own plate, cups and utensils; store their mask safely while eating and drinking; avoid going in and out of the kitchen while food is being prepared and use single-use options for condiments and food containers.

Airlines are anticipating peaks around the holiday, but again, the CDC says the safest thing people can do for themselves and others, is to stay home.

These new guidelines come as every state in the country is reporting an increasing number of new COVID-19 cases.

