COVID-19 cases identified at Bethel Long Term Care facility

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two residents of Bethel Long Term Care have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are reported as the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta is experiencing the highest rates of COVID-19 in the nation, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. said in a release.

Bethel Long Term Care has 15 residents at its facility and all have been tested for the virus after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 7. YKHC says all of the other residents have tested negative and the two residents with COVID-19 are in isolation.

"We stand with all of the residents of our Long Term Care facilities and share in the concern they and their families are feeling,” YKHC Vice President of Hospital Services Jim Sweeney said in a prepared statement on Sunday. “Earlier today we notified all of the families of today’s news and will continue to practice the most stringent COVID-19 precautions for the protection of everyone.”

Going forward, all residents and staff of the facility will be tested for the virus every three days. When the first COVID-19 cases were reported in Alaska, YKHC said it suspended facility visitation and began to screen for symptoms of COVID-19 in all residents and employees.

“Without everyone hunkering down and practicing all known COVID-19 precautions, community transmission will likely continue,” YKHC President and CEO Dan Winkelman said in a prepared statement. “Each and every day a community has widespread transmission it unfortunately increases the likelihood that the most vulnerable will be exposed, with potentially negative outcomes. We, as a community, can and must do better.”

According to a COVID-19 dashboard maintained by YKHC, a total of 1,220 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the YK Delta. Six people have died from the virus and 218 cases are considered active and infectious.

The corporation has Medevaced 12 people to a hospital outside of the YK Delta. Another 14 people have been hospitalized in facilities within the region.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services says Alaska is at a high alert level for having over 10 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. According to a COVID-19 dashboard maintained by DHSS, Bethel alone reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Bethel Census Area, including Bethel, reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

