'COVID-19 is escalating’ Gov. Mike Dunleavy warns in emergency alert

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With surging COVID-19 cases throughout the State of Alaska, Gov. Mike Dunleavy used the emergency alert system to share a three and a half minute YouTube video message about escalating COVID-19 cases in the state.

The emergency alert was sent to most state residents through the official State of Alaska emergency short message service, the governor’s office said. The video the emergency alert linked to was posted Wednesday and has already garnered near 17,500 views.

“Like the rest of the nation, Alaska’s COVID-19 status is now in the red. That means COVID-19 is rapidly spreading through our communities," Dunleavy said in his video message. “Our health care workers, first responders and service members are being infected at unprecedented rates.”

Dunleavy continued to urge Alaskans and businesses to take COVID-19 safety precautions, saying Alaskans should wear masks and remain socially distant.

“I’m going to ask Alaskans to sacrifice a little more by changing their daily routines," Dunleavy said. "If you own a business that can operate remotely, send your employees home. I’m urging municipalities to take similar action and protect your workforce and communities.”

In his video, Dunleavy cited three actions he has taken to reduce COVID-19 transmission. He said he had extended the state emergency declaration for another 30 days before it was set to expire Nov. 16. He has asked all state employees to work from home if possible and said employees and individuals in a state facility are required to wear face coverings and social distance.

“My job as governor is not to tell you how to live your life,” Dunleavy said. “My job is to ensure the safety and security of Alaska. I can’t do that without your help.”

The YouTube video has been flooded with over 2,000 comments, with one saying “Holy crap you just gave me a heart attack with that emergency cell phone message.” Others said the message comes too late as there’s “no support for those that have to quarantine.”

On Wednesday, Alaska reported four new deaths and 493 new COVID-19 cases. All regions of Alaska are at a high alert level for COVID-19 cases with 59.06 cases per 100,000 people, the Department of Health and Social Services said in a release Wednesday. The Yukon-Kuskokwim has the highest average daily case rate in the past two weeks with 151.76 cases per 100,000 people.

The surge in cases shows in Alaska’s hospitalization counts. As of Wednesday, a total of 523 people have been hospitalized. An additional 108 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 16 are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. The state and Municipality of Anchorage’s indicators for intensive care unit bed capacity are still in the green, but the Anchorage Health Department listed Anchorage’s inpatient bed indicator in the red for having only 90 of 504 beds available Wednesday.

