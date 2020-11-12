First of 4 killers to be sentenced for David Grunwald’s murder

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) -Austin Barrett will be the first person sentenced for his role in murdering Palmer teen David Grunwald.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barrett’s sentencing will be streamed live on YouTube. Barrett, now 23, was one of four people who killed 16-year-old David Grunwald on Nov. 13, 2016.

The three others involved — Erick Almandinger, Dominic Johnson and Bradley Renfro — were all found guilty of first-degree murder after separate trials. Their sentencings have been delayed because of the pandemic.

State prosecutors said the group pistol-whipped Grunwald in a camper before driving him out to a location on Knik River Road and executing him with one shot to the head. They later burned Grunwald’s Bronco on the other side of the Matanuska-Susitna Valley.

In February, Barrett pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder. In a deal reached with the state, Barrett agreed to be sentenced to serve 45 years followed by 10 years of probation.

