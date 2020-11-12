Advertisement

First of 4 killers to be sentenced for David Grunwald’s murder

Austin Barrett, 23, is the first to be sentenced for his involvement in the 2016 murder of...
Austin Barrett, 23, is the first to be sentenced for his involvement in the 2016 murder of David Grunwald.
By Heather Hintze
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:59 PM AKST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) -Austin Barrett will be the first person sentenced for his role in murdering Palmer teen David Grunwald.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barrett’s sentencing will be streamed live on YouTube. Barrett, now 23, was one of four people who killed 16-year-old David Grunwald on Nov. 13, 2016.

The three others involved — Erick Almandinger, Dominic Johnson and Bradley Renfro — were all found guilty of first-degree murder after separate trials. Their sentencings have been delayed because of the pandemic.

State prosecutors said the group pistol-whipped Grunwald in a camper before driving him out to a location on Knik River Road and executing him with one shot to the head. They later burned Grunwald’s Bronco on the other side of the Matanuska-Susitna Valley.

In February, Barrett pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder. In a deal reached with the state, Barrett agreed to be sentenced to serve 45 years followed by 10 years of probation.

