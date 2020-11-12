Advertisement

Former Marine speaks on how to stay mentally tough

By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:18 AM AKST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - He’s a former Marine and now mental toughness expert. In a time of a pandemic, social media pressures and what seems like a nation divided, Eric Rittmeyer talked about taking control of your emotions. He said a lot of people are hard wired to feel first and think later, making for reactions to situations to be emotionally based. As a former Marine, Rittmeyer talked about how Veterans have critical training in this field and spends his time helping and training others to learn the skill. He said agree to disagree, listen as most people just want to be heard, but perhaps the biggest takeaway is learning to take control of your emotions, no matter the situation.

It’s getting an understanding of the fact that we are emotional, we can’t stop it, we have to acknowledge it, we have to know our triggers, we have to really realize the things that set us off and then get control of that so we don’t say something or do something where we’re going to lose relationships and lose business partners," said Rittmeyer.

Click here if you want to learn more about Rittmeyer’s mental toughness teachings.

