Free meals for ASD students provided by an emergency USDA Program

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Starting Nov. 16, students in the Anchorage School District can get a hot meal for free if they are enrolled in the National School Lunch Program.

The meals are being made possible through a special emergency program funded by the United States Department of Agriculture.

ASD says students can eat for free through the program. The district also points out that ASD Virtual students are eligible to participate if their primary enrollment is one of the 80 neighborhood schools.

Starting Nov. 16, students can go to the following schools listed below and get breakfast and lunch between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. If you want to pre-order your students' food, you will have to fill out a form using ASD’s pre-order system, the district said.

Abbott Loop Elementary

Airport Heights Elementary

Creekside Elementary

Chester Valley Elementary

Fairview Elementary

Fire Lake Elementary

Klatt Elementary

Mountain View Elementary

Muldoon Elementary

North Star Elementary

Orion Elementary

Tyson Elementary

Williwaw Elementary

Wonder Park Elementary

Willow Crest Elementary

Bartlett High School

Central Middle School of Science

Chugiak High School

Dimond High School

Girdwood K-8

East High School

Hanshew Middle School

Mears Middle School

Romig Middle School

Ursa Major Elementary

Clark Middle School

Wendler Middle School

For more information about the program and other details, like the ordering schedule and applying for free or reduced lunch, you can visit ASD’s website.

