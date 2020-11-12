Free meals for ASD students provided by an emergency USDA Program
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Starting Nov. 16, students in the Anchorage School District can get a hot meal for free if they are enrolled in the National School Lunch Program.
The meals are being made possible through a special emergency program funded by the United States Department of Agriculture.
ASD says students can eat for free through the program. The district also points out that ASD Virtual students are eligible to participate if their primary enrollment is one of the 80 neighborhood schools.
Starting Nov. 16, students can go to the following schools listed below and get breakfast and lunch between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. If you want to pre-order your students' food, you will have to fill out a form using ASD’s pre-order system, the district said.
- Abbott Loop Elementary
- Airport Heights Elementary
- Creekside Elementary
- Chester Valley Elementary
- Fairview Elementary
- Fire Lake Elementary
- Klatt Elementary
- Mountain View Elementary
- Muldoon Elementary
- North Star Elementary
- Orion Elementary
- Tyson Elementary
- Williwaw Elementary
- Wonder Park Elementary
- Willow Crest Elementary
- Bartlett High School
- Central Middle School of Science
- Chugiak High School
- Dimond High School
- Girdwood K-8
- East High School
- Hanshew Middle School
- Mears Middle School
- Romig Middle School
- Ursa Major Elementary
- Clark Middle School
- Wendler Middle School
For more information about the program and other details, like the ordering schedule and applying for free or reduced lunch, you can visit ASD’s website.
Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.