Advertisement

Free meals for ASD students provided by an emergency USDA Program

Nearly all ASD students can qualify for free lunches and breakfasts
Nearly all ASD students can qualify for free lunches and breakfasts(ktuu)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:38 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Starting Nov. 16, students in the Anchorage School District can get a hot meal for free if they are enrolled in the National School Lunch Program.

The meals are being made possible through a special emergency program funded by the United States Department of Agriculture.

ASD says students can eat for free through the program. The district also points out that ASD Virtual students are eligible to participate if their primary enrollment is one of the 80 neighborhood schools.

Starting Nov. 16, students can go to the following schools listed below and get breakfast and lunch between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. If you want to pre-order your students' food, you will have to fill out a form using ASD’s pre-order system, the district said.

  • Abbott Loop Elementary
  • Airport Heights Elementary
  • Creekside Elementary
  • Chester Valley Elementary
  • Fairview Elementary
  • Fire Lake Elementary
  • Klatt Elementary
  • Mountain View Elementary
  • Muldoon Elementary
  • North Star Elementary
  • Orion Elementary
  • Tyson Elementary
  • Williwaw Elementary
  • Wonder Park Elementary
  • Willow Crest Elementary
  • Bartlett High School
  • Central Middle School of Science
  • Chugiak High School
  • Dimond High School
  • Girdwood K-8
  • East High School
  • Hanshew Middle School
  • Mears Middle School
  • Romig Middle School
  • Ursa Major Elementary
  • Clark Middle School
  • Wendler Middle School

For more information about the program and other details, like the ordering schedule and applying for free or reduced lunch, you can visit ASD’s website.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 new deaths, 493 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday
The Division of Elections continues to count absentee ballots over one week after Election Day.
Big Democratic swings in state races as 26,000 more Alaska votes are counted
Vote-by-mail ballot drop box for the Nov. 3 general election.
First Alaska absentee ballot counts see some leads flip for the Legislature
President Donald Trump exits Air Force One as he arrives at Tulsa International Airport on...
Trump wins Alaska, gains 3 additional electoral votes
Landslide occurs along Barry Arm of Prince William Sound

Latest News

First Snow
Residents in the Mat-Su see handful of worms following recent snowfall
Court
Palmer man pleads guilty for killing a sub-legal bull moose, fined $4,500
(AST)
Arson suspected in North Pole house fire
Rep. Don Young in 2018
Alaska Rep. Don Young announces he has COVID-19