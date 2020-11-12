Inside the Gates: A salute to all military members and their families

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The military members that serve to protect our country will tell you they take great pride and honor with their commitment to serve. What they may not share is some of the difficulties that come with serving.

“Right now we have real concerns from an emotional aspect that our veterans, our service members and their families don’t know how much they are appreciated in our community," MaryBeth Goodman, director of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Alaska Behavioral Health Clinic, said.

The new clinic in East Anchorage opened it doors in June and offers veterans and their families therapy and counseling to treat depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, children’s behavior problems and more.

On Veterans Day during Veterans Week, the clinic decided to do something to show all military members how much they are appreciated.

“While we can’t invite them in [building], we can invite them into our hearts and into our community and let them we are here for them,” Goodman said.

The clinic hosted a special drive-thru event to deliver thank you gift bags to veterans who stopped by between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Cohen Veterans Network’s new East Anchorage facility is showing its appreciation to veterans and military families this Veterans Day with a special drive-thru event to deliver thank-you gift bags to veterans who stop by (Scott Gross)

“So many people don’t understand that mental health is more than a diagnosis,” Goodman said. “It’s a lot of symptoms that prevent us from having the interactions every day with the people we love. Their quality of life may just not be where they want it to be and some of that might point to mental health.”

Nearly 13% of Alaska’s entire population is made up of military veterans. Goodman also says that as of last month, the Anchorage location is now one of two clinics in the Cohen Veteran’s Network now accepting active duty military members and their families.

“We have a beautiful facility and can’t wait to welcome our military population and families into our space,” Goodman said. “Right now, due to COVID, we’re welcoming everyone virtually through the zoom platform. Here in Alaska, we can reach the most remote veterans. If you have access to the internet you can have therapy services through our clinic. That’s anyone in the state of Alaska.”

The Steve A. Cohen Clinic is located at 1450 Muldoon Road. If you or someone you know needs help while currently serving in the military, transitioning to civilian life or continues to struggle as a veteran, call the clinic’s front desk at any time at 907-762-8625

