JBER celebrates veterans and community

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Taking its annual open house to new virtual heights, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson released a 360-degree video of what it’s like to fly in an F-22 Raptor.

This year, JBER’s Veteran’s Day celebration was scheduled to be “amazing” according to Lt. Col. Anthony LoMedico, but he says the coronavirus pandemic stole that.

Instead, JBER opened its gates virtually as a way to thank the community for its support.

