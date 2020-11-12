Marine veteran helps launch website to help female veterans in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Penney Champney’s service as a Marine Embassy Guard took her to locations around the world. She was stationed in London, England and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania. She joined when she was 27 years old and stayed in for five years. Once a Marine, always a Marine, according to Champney, who made lifelong friends in the corps. Still, she said, there were times when it was challenging.

“When I was stationed in London there were 19 Marines, and I was the only female,” she said. “When I was in Africa there were eight Marines, and I was the only female.”

Penney Champney sits in her Palmer home with her husband. (ktuu)

Champney left the Marines in 2000 and eventually settled in Palmer with her husband and their numerous rescue dogs. She said life is good now, but transitioning from the military can be rough, for some people more than others.

“All of a sudden your identity is different. Your rank structure is different. You don’t really have a defined place in the world.”

She said women, in particular, can have a tough time fitting back into civilian life and despite their service, don’t always think of themselves as veterans.

“A lot of us don’t identify as veterans. Veteran means something different depending on who is asking, on which organization is asking…A better question is have you served?”

Champney recently helped to launch a new nonprofit organization that urges Alaskan women who have served in the military to stand up and be counted. Operation Mary Louise is a website where female vets can connect with each other, find support and information on services that go beyond the Veteran’s Health Administration.

“You have options about how you get services, you deserve services, you are entitled to services,” said Champney. " You don’t have to struggle, you are not alone."

The site includes an optional registry where women can list their military branch and service dates. Champney said the information is important to determine the number of female veterans in the state.

“That increases funding that we are allotted. It increases services that we are allotted. So standing up and being counted helps us all benefit,” she said.

Champney said the information women provide is kept confidential and never shared.

