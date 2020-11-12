Advertisement

Musk Ox Farm remembers ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek at the Musk Ox Farm in Palmer
Alex Trebek at the Musk Ox Farm in Palmer(Courtsey Musk Ox Farm)
By Makayla Clark
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:49 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died over the weekend at 80 years old after battling pancreatic cancer. Trebek, who hosted the game show for 37 years, had ties to Alaska.

The Musk Ox Farm near Palmer wrote on their Facebook page that Trebek was an incredible supporter of the farm for many years. Musk Ox Farm Executive Director Mark Austin said he thinks Trebek visited the farm four or five times since the 80s.

Austin said the farm’s director at the time found out Trebek’s favorite animal was the musk ox, then wrote to him and sent him brochures.

"[He] didn’t hear back after a few months,” Austin said. “Wrote again, and then a few months after that, one day the phone rings, and the guy said, ‘Hi John, this is Alex Trebek.’ And John McKee, he’s like a little star-struck at the time, he said, ‘Hi Alex, I’ve been expecting your phone call.’”

Austin said that was what started a long friendship with the farm. He said Trebek was planning to come to Anchorage the following summer to tape, so the former director and Trebek spent a day together on the farm.

Austin met Trebek when he last visited. He thinks Trebek was a family guy and most enamored with how the animals take care of the family.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 new deaths, 531 new COVID-19 cases
JBER installation commander declares public health emergency on base
Vote-by-mail ballot drop box for the Nov. 3 general election.
First Alaska absentee ballot counts see some leads flip for the Legislature
Anchorage School Board to consider delaying school year
4 new deaths, 493 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday

Latest News

U.S. Navy photo.
Health care, housing and more: Resources for Alaska veterans
Timbers practice on the newly renovated Jeld-Wen Field Tuesday, April 12, 2011, in Portland,...
Anchorage’s Hunter Sulte signs MLS contract with Portland Timbers
(KTUU)
ADF&G releases updated draft of $50 million CARES Act fisheries relief spend plan
North Slope Borough Autumn Aerial Surveys Flight 1, 17 September 2020
Research group sees big difference in whale counts from 2019 to 2020