Musk Ox Farm remembers ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died over the weekend at 80 years old after battling pancreatic cancer. Trebek, who hosted the game show for 37 years, had ties to Alaska.

The Musk Ox Farm near Palmer wrote on their Facebook page that Trebek was an incredible supporter of the farm for many years. Musk Ox Farm Executive Director Mark Austin said he thinks Trebek visited the farm four or five times since the 80s.

Austin said the farm’s director at the time found out Trebek’s favorite animal was the musk ox, then wrote to him and sent him brochures.

"[He] didn’t hear back after a few months,” Austin said. “Wrote again, and then a few months after that, one day the phone rings, and the guy said, ‘Hi John, this is Alex Trebek.’ And John McKee, he’s like a little star-struck at the time, he said, ‘Hi Alex, I’ve been expecting your phone call.’”

Austin said that was what started a long friendship with the farm. He said Trebek was planning to come to Anchorage the following summer to tape, so the former director and Trebek spent a day together on the farm.

Austin met Trebek when he last visited. He thinks Trebek was a family guy and most enamored with how the animals take care of the family.

