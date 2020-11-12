Nome man arrested for thousands of dollars worth of meth, marijuana bud possession

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Nome man has been arrested after being caught by investigators being in possession of meth and marijuana bud.

59-year-old Robert Cahoon of Nome was arrested and charged with misconduct involving controlled substances on Monday. A combined effort of the Nome Office of Western Alaska Alcohol and Narcotics Team, the Anchorage Airport Interdiction Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force have been continuing investigation of the sales and distribution of methamphetamine and heroin in Nome.

Approximately 54.2 grams — 2 ounces — of methamphetamine and approximately 452.6 grams — 1 pound — of marijuana bud were found in Cahoon’s possession as he was traveling to Nome from Anchorage. The total street value of the drugs was valued at over $65,500, according to a trooper dispatch.

Cahoon was arrested and remanded at the Anchorage Jail with the charges and held without bail pending arraignment.

