Advertisement

Palmer man pleads guilty for killing a sub-legal bull moose, fined $4,500

Court
Court(None)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:19 PM AKST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a Palmer man pleaded guilty in Glennallen District Court to taking a sub-legal bull moose and wanton waste of a big game animal.

AST says, in September 2019, they received a call of a bull moose shot and left to waste near Marie Lake. During the investigation, troopers were able to identify Larry Bowling as the man responsible. He was charged with taking a sub-legal bull moose and wanton waste.

Fast forward to Monday when he pleaded guilty to the crimes.

“As a result of his conviction on both counts, Bowling was ordered to pay a total of $4,500 in fines and restitution, with $500 suspended," troopers wrote in an online dispatch. "He was ordered to forfeit the rifle used in the take, and the Arctic Cat UTV used to transport him to where he killed the moose.”

Troopers say he was also sentenced to serve seven days in jail for wanton waste.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 new deaths, 493 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday
The Division of Elections continues to count absentee ballots over one week after Election Day.
Big Democratic swings in state races as 26,000 more Alaska votes are counted
Vote-by-mail ballot drop box for the Nov. 3 general election.
First Alaska absentee ballot counts see some leads flip for the Legislature
President Donald Trump exits Air Force One as he arrives at Tulsa International Airport on...
Trump wins Alaska, gains 3 additional electoral votes
Landslide occurs along Barry Arm of Prince William Sound

Latest News

First Snow
Residents in the Mat-Su see handful of worms following recent snowfall
(AST)
Arson suspected in North Pole house fire
Nearly all ASD students can qualify for free lunches and breakfasts
Free meals for ASD students provided by an emergency USDA Program
Rep. Don Young in 2018
Alaska Rep. Don Young announces he has COVID-19