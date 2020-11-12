Palmer man pleads guilty for killing a sub-legal bull moose, fined $4,500

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a Palmer man pleaded guilty in Glennallen District Court to taking a sub-legal bull moose and wanton waste of a big game animal.

AST says, in September 2019, they received a call of a bull moose shot and left to waste near Marie Lake. During the investigation, troopers were able to identify Larry Bowling as the man responsible. He was charged with taking a sub-legal bull moose and wanton waste.

Fast forward to Monday when he pleaded guilty to the crimes.

“As a result of his conviction on both counts, Bowling was ordered to pay a total of $4,500 in fines and restitution, with $500 suspended," troopers wrote in an online dispatch. "He was ordered to forfeit the rifle used in the take, and the Arctic Cat UTV used to transport him to where he killed the moose.”

Troopers say he was also sentenced to serve seven days in jail for wanton waste.

