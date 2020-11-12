Research group sees big difference in whale counts from 2019 to 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the past 40 years, the population of bowhead whales that migrate across the Beaufort Sea has been monitored by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The whales are protected, as many Indigenous populations in northern Alaska rely on the whales for both diet and cultural significance and in 1979, the federal government enlisted researchers to monitor their populations and make sure off-shore drilling operations were not impacting their migration patterns towards the communities in northern Alaska.

The researchers use aerial line surveys to count the whales off the coast as far as their plane’s fuel could take them. Using this method, they have recorded a wide range of population numbers. The widest range was in the past two years. In 2019, the community of Utqiagvik was only able to harvest one whale and the surveys recorded the lowest number of whales in 40 years.

“This issue of this unusual migration also has some relevance for people outside of Alaska because the bowhead is an endangered species,” says Megan Ferguson, a research biologist on the team.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, 2020 saw the largest count of bowhead whales in recorded history which posed some major questions to researchers.

“Is this going to be the new normal, are bowhead whales always going to migrating this far offshore, is it a new extreme, and if it only happens occasionally, how frequently are we going to see this,” asked Ferguson.

The team does have some theories as to why the range was so great these past two years.

“One theory is that it is largely prey driven. Bowhead whales tend to aggregate in that area north of Utqiagvik because it is a good feeding area. So it could be that the prey just wasn’t there in 2019. It could be that the foraging condition in Canada were just so good that the whales stuck around there for much longer than usual. the other theory that has come out is that the sea surface temperature was really warm. It was record-breaking warm. 2020 was more kind of normal sea surface temperature. More than likely it is a combination of factors,” said Ferguson.

But the scientists may never have the answers to the questions they still have. The original funding for the count came from the Department of the Interior but that ended in 2018. The Mayor of the North Slope Borough found the count so essential to the communities he served that the city-funded the count in 2019 and 2020. The funding for 2021 is still up in the air but scientists do believe they were able to conclude the change is most likely another indicator of a dramatically changing arctic.

“This leads us to believe that the scales of change the scales of year to year variability are really changing now and this is part of the changing arctic," says Ferguson.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.