Residents in the Mat-Su see handful of worms following recent snowfall

First Snow
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:25 PM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Last month we saw our first heavy snowfall in the Municipality of Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. As many of us most likely celebrated the change of weather, it looks like some works wanted to get in on the snow action.

The Matanuska Experiment Farm and Extension Center posted on its Facebook page an unusual warm not commonly seen in these parts.

“Our Admin Assistant noticed hundreds of worms in her yard, all up on the snow,” wrote the center. “We had some specimens identified by Matt Bowser of Kenai National Wildlife Refuge who identified them as Lumbricus rubellus.”

The center says these warms, often referred to as the Red Earthworm due to its red color, are originally from Europe.

Bug of the week Did you wake up on Oct 26th to what looked like hundreds of tiny twigs on top of the snow only to...

Posted by Matanuska Experiment Farm & Extension Center on Thursday, November 12, 2020

The post from the center goes on to hypothesis why the worms surfaced in the first place. One theory was to mate but that was shot down because the center says most of the critters were juveniles. Another idea was because their home, underground, was flooded out.

“This is rarely the case as worms breathe through their skin, so they need moisture to breathe and can tolerate being submerged underwater for days.”

So the center says it’s likely they came to the surface to migrate.

“Because they need a very moist environment to breathe, after a rain the ground is wet enough to let them breathe and it’s much easier to move across a hard driveway than thick soil," wrote the center. "In this case though it may be that they didn’t get flooded out so much as frozen out.”

The center says there really isn’t an answer to why this happened, pointing to the fact that there is little known about many animals around us.

But one hypothesis as to why this happened could be a possibility.

“There is some evidence that worms can communicate to form mass migrations or swarms. So maybe there was a call out for a snow party.”

