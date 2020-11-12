Snow could last most of the day as totals could be between 1 and 4 inches

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cloudy on Thursday in Anchorage with a 60% chance of snow, 10 mph winds and a high of 32 degrees. Thursday night with cloudy skies and light winds, temperatures drop down to 24 degrees. Cloudy on Friday in Anchorage with light winds and a high of 28 degrees. Friday night with partly cloudy skies and light winds, temperatures drop down to 19 degrees. Looking ahead, partly cloudy for Saturday with light winds and a high of 25 degrees.

Storms from Southwest Alaska extend eastward to the Kenai Peninsula and through the northern Gulf but are headed further north into the Anchorage Bowl Thursday morning. Cold air moving down from the north of the Matanuska Valley combined with these storms moving in will increase the chances for snow over the Matanuska Valley Thursday morning. Warm air pushing in from the southeast and over the Anchorage Bowl could provide a mix of rain and snow (and freezing rain), as well as increased winds along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations (30 mph winds).

These storms pushing in from the southwest as well as further into Southcentral will potentially increase snow chances for Southcentral Alaska and parts of Kodiak Island over the next couple of days. Storms, moisture and warm air moving up will keep snow showers persisting over the region through Friday, with strong winds expected over Kodiak through at least Thursday night.

For the extended forecast, Sunday through Wednesday, storms off the coast of Russia will help to push a high-pressure ridge over the Aleutian Islands (western) further east towards the mainland. This progression will slow down the cold flow of air out of the north across the Bering Sea/Aleutian Islands while shunting snow showers and gap winds over the Alaska Peninsula. By Monday, high-pressure protection will extend north and east over the Southern Mainland of Alaska, resulting in a continuation of mainly clear and dry conditions with the exception of gusty, gap winds from out of the north along the coast (and high elevation snow showers). Storms will try and move out of the Bering Strait and the Aleutian Islands by the middle of the week. For now, it looks like high pressure will hold these storms at bay, allowing for continued clear, dry and cold conditions for most of Southcentral through Wednesday.

