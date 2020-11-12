Some state races see big swings for Democrats as 20,000 more Alaska votes are counted

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Division of Elections has counted just over 20,000 outstanding Alaska ballots on Wednesday, showing some big swings in state races in favor of Democrats.

Anchorage Republican Rep. Lance Pruitt had been ahead by 1,203 votes against Democrat Liz Snyder from results posted on Election Day. Absentee ballots were counted for the East Anchorage seat on Wednesday and Pruitt’s lead shrank to just 56 votes.

The 19 percentage point swing against Pruitt follows other big shifts in favor of Democrats when absentee ballots have been counted. Six state Democratic incumbents had been trailing against their challengers on Election Day, but all now are leading.

The race between Pruitt and Snyder is a rematch. When results were certified in 2018, Pruitt had beaten Snyder by just 181 votes.

In Sitka, Democratic Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins had been trailing by 151 votes but is now ahead by over 1,000 votes from votes counted on Wednesday against Republican Kenny Skaflestad.

With a few dozen more votes counted, Republican David Nelson maintained a slender lead against Democrat Lyn Franks for a Muldoon House seat. Nelson leads against Franks by 116 votes.

If they’re sent from outside the U.S., absentee ballots can keep arriving into the Division of Elections until Nov. 18 and be counted. The ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day. There are close to 60,000 ballots still to be counted by the division.

The latest absentee ballot count also shows the race tightening for Ballot Measure 2. The yes vote is now three and a half percentage points behind the no vote, or within 10,000 votes.

The initiative would implement a ranked-choice voting system in Alaska and make additional reporting requirements for contributions to political campaigns.

The yes vote for Ballot Measure 1 fell further behind against the no vote. There is now a 55,000-vote deficit for the oil tax reform initiative to become law.

There are also worsening odds for independents Alyse Galvin and Dr. Al Gross. Both candidates made up some ground, but not enough to significantly alter their chances.

The Associated Press called the U.S. Senate race for Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan on Wednesday morning and for Republican Congressman Don Young for the U.S. House. Neither Gross nor Galvin have conceded.

