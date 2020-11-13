Alaska election reform initiative leads by 497 votes after latest absentee ballot count

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The “yes” vote for an initiative that would reform Alaska’s electoral system is now narrowly ahead after the latest count of outstanding ballots.

Ballot Measure 2 would implement a ranked-choice voting system, open primaries and make additional reporting requirements for outside contributions to political campaigns in Alaska. If the initiative passes, Alaska would become the second state after Maine to implement ranked-choice voting for state elections.

On Thursday, the Division of Elections counted 36,000 ballots, with another 30,000 ballots still to be counted. The “yes” vote for Ballot Measure 2 shrank a 10,000 vote deficit on Wednesday to now lead by just under 500 votes on Thursday.

“This is what we hoped and expected to see,” said Scott Kendall, the lead counsel for Alaska for Better Elections, after the first absentee ballot announcement on Thursday evening. “Which was out of this batch of ballots, we took 65% of them.”

Kendall also said the biggest impact of the initiative would be to lawmakers who would need to receive broad support and not just from a partisan base. “And now, they will know, if I do what 60% or more of my constituents want, they’re going to send me back and I’m going to continue doing good work for them,” he added.

Defend Alaska’s Elections, the no campaign for the initiative, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday evening.

Ballot Measure 1 looks all but certain to be defeated.

The initiative would have raised taxes on big oil producers on Alaska’s three legacy fields, and required greater transparency for how much taxes those companies pay.

By Thursday evening, the “yes” vote trails the “no” vote by over 50,000 votes. With 30,000 votes left to count, it appears to be a mathematical impossibility for the initiative to become law.

“Well, it’s unfortunate,” said Robin Brena, the chair of Vote Yes for Alaska’s Fair Share. “Ballot Measure 1 would have helped Alaska tremendously.”

Kara Moriarty, the chair of OneAlaska, was happy with the result. “It demonstrates that a broad, diverse group of Alaskans across the state recognize that Ballot Measure 1 was risky and reckless and just not anything that the state could afford to take on right now,” she said.

Both Brena and Moriarty said that raising taxes on the oil and gas industry could be a topic for the Legislature with Alaska facing profound fiscal challenges.

Brena said he believed that getting Alaska’s “fair share” from the oil and gas industry is still the best way to close the state’s fiscal gap. “I hope that the Legislature finds a way to get it done,” he said.

Moriarty said the Alaska Oil and Gas Association would evaluate any proposal the Legislature makes and help lawmakers understand its impact on the oil and gas industry.

With North Slope oil at $40 per barrel, she said that the industry is still hurting.

“The industry is still in a tough economic situation,” she added. “There’s been absolutely no economic recovery for our industry yet.”

The latest absentee ballot count also showed tightening for some legislative races.

Republican James Kaufman had been ahead of independent Suzanne LaFrance by over 2,000 votes. When some absentee ballots were counted on Thursday, his lead shrank to just over 400 votes.

According to the Division of Elections, there are just over 800 ballots to be counted in House District 28. LaFrance would need to win around three-quarters of the remaining ballots to be elected.

In House District 40, the race also tightened between independent Josiah Patkotak of Utqiagvik and Democrat Elizabeth Ferguson of Kotzebue.

Patkotak had been ahead by just under 400 votes from results posted on Election Day. When absentee ballots were counted on Thursday, Patkotak’s lead shrank to 148 votes with 596 votes still to be counted.

Republican Rep. Lance Pruitt maintained a slender 58-vote lead over Democrat Liz Snyder. Just over 200 questioned ballots were counted on Thursday which saw Pruitt’s lead grow by two votes.

There are 588 absentee ballots still to be counted in House District 27, according to the Division of Elections.

