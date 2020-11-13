Advertisement

Alyse Galvin concedes race for US house

Alyse Galvin, an Alaska candidate for the House of Representatives.
Alyse Galvin, an Alaska candidate for the House of Representatives.(Courtesy: Galvin campaign)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:18 PM AKST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Independent Alyse Galvin has conceded the race for Alaska’s U.S. House seat.

“This morning I called Don Young to congratulate him on being elected to his 25th term in Congress,” said Alyse Galvin, “Unfortunately, his staff was not able to get him on the phone, and I left him a voicemail. I hope he gets well soon. I thank my team, my supporters, and especially my family. We ran a great race that we can all be proud of. It is now time for all of us to come together to address the huge issues we face today starting with coronavirus.”

This morning I called Don Young to congratulate him on being elected to his 25th term in Congress. Unfortunately, his staff was not able to get him on the phone, and I left him a voicemail. I hope he gets well soon. I thank my team, my supporters, and especially my family. We ran a great race that we can all be proud of. It is now time for all of us to come together to address the huge issues we face today starting with coronavirus.

Posted by Alyse Galvin for Congress 2020 on Friday, November 13, 2020

The Associated Press called the race for Rep. Don Young on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Mike Dunleavy used the emergency alert system to share a three and a half minute YouTube...
'COVID-19 is escalating’ Gov. Mike Dunleavy warns in SMS emergency alert
Rep. Don Young in 2018
Alaska Rep. Don Young announces he has COVID-19
478 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday
The Division of Elections continues to count absentee ballots over one week after Election Day.
Big Democratic swings in state races as 26,000 more Alaska votes are counted
Marvin and Donna Nichols have had issues contacting the IRS about their tax refund, which was a...
Retired Mat-Su couple seeks answers from the IRS after receiving refund check for more than $33,000

Latest News

ANMC is worried about the rise in COVID-19 cases, says staffing and bed space may be impacted
Susan Carney is shown speaking to reporters after she was named the next justice on the Alaska...
Voters retain targeted Alaska Supreme Court justice
The Anchorage Health Department Building
Watch: Anchorage Health Department gives an update on COVID-19
Dr. Al Gross is running as a nonpartisan candidate in the non-Republican primary election on...
Dr. Al Gross concedes race for Alaska’s US Senate seat