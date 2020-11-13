Alyse Galvin concedes race for US house

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Independent Alyse Galvin has conceded the race for Alaska’s U.S. House seat.

“This morning I called Don Young to congratulate him on being elected to his 25th term in Congress,” said Alyse Galvin, “Unfortunately, his staff was not able to get him on the phone, and I left him a voicemail. I hope he gets well soon. I thank my team, my supporters, and especially my family. We ran a great race that we can all be proud of. It is now time for all of us to come together to address the huge issues we face today starting with coronavirus.”

The Associated Press called the race for Rep. Don Young on Wednesday.

