AnchorRIDES customers can have pet supplies delivered for free

AACC teams with AnchorRIDES to help pet families
By Jennifer Summers
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:22 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Animal Care and Control is reaching out to pet owners in need by offering to have pet food and kitty litter delivered through AnchorRIDES.

The program for AnchorRIDES clients delivers supplies to clients who can’t come to the shelter.

AACC has a Pet Food Bank for people who need help.

To see if you qualify for this new curbside delivery program call AnchorRides at 907-343-6543 or go to their website AnchorRIDES.org.

AACC also offers curbside delivery of supplies for other pet owners in need. You can arrange a pickup by calling them at 907-343-8122.

