ANMC is worried about the rise in COVID-19 cases, says staffing and bed space may be impacted

(WBKO)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:09 PM AKST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As Alaska sees a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Alaska Native Medical Center says staffing levels and bed space may be impacted.

ANMC says they are seeing a noticeable increase in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. They add if numbers continue to go up, “our hospital will not have the physical bed space or staff available to provide the level of care our community will likely need.”

ANMC says the rising numbers by community spread of COVID-19 are impacting their staff levels because employees are having to quarantine or isolate after infection or exposure.

“The best and most efficient way to increase hospital bed space and health care support staffing capacity is to decrease COVID-19 spread in the community,” said ANMC Administrator Dr. Robert Onders. “We support the Governor’s statements encouraging all Alaskans to stay home if possible, limit gathering sizes, and wear face coverings when in public.”

The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium is urging people to follow CDC guidelines along with community mitigation efforts to slow down the spread.

In Anchorage on Nov. 6, acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson announced changes to two emergency orders.

Emergency Order 13 requires the use of masks or cloth face coverings in public spaces within the municipality, and Emergency Order 14 created stricter limits on business capacity and gatherings.

