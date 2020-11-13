Advertisement

Chicago issues new COVID-19 restrictions before Thanksgiving

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:09 PM AKST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has issued new COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting social gatherings to 10 people, in hopes of combating the surge in cases ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging people to stay home except for essentials, like work or getting groceries. The restrictions take effect Monday.

Lightfoot said Thursday the city must work to counteract the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases, including canceling traditional Thanksgiving plans to gather with friends and family.

A month ago, Chicago reported 500 daily cases on average. The city is now averaging roughly 1,900 daily cases.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 new deaths, 493 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday
The Division of Elections continues to count absentee ballots over one week after Election Day.
Big Democratic swings in state races as 26,000 more Alaska votes are counted
Vote-by-mail ballot drop box for the Nov. 3 general election.
First Alaska absentee ballot counts see some leads flip for the Legislature
President Donald Trump exits Air Force One as he arrives at Tulsa International Airport on...
Trump wins Alaska, gains 3 additional electoral votes
Landslide occurs along Barry Arm of Prince William Sound

Latest News

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta speaks during news conference at the Department of Labor,...
Justice Dept.: ‘Poor judgment’ used in Epstein plea deal
In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at...
Top officials: Nov. 3 election most secure in US history
Rheumatology professor pleads guilty to research fraud scheme for China
Coaches from around the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District react to the school...
Fairbanks North Star Borough School District to entirely return to remote learning Monday