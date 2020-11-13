Dr. Al Gross concedes race for Alaska’s US Senate seat

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dr. Al Gross conceded Friday the race for Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat.

“I’m incredibly proud of the campaign we ran,” said. Dr. Al Gross in a statement. “We were the underdogs from the start, but we ran a strong campaign and raised important issues that deserved to be heard. I want to thank my family, all of our supporters, our volunteers and our staff for their hard work over the course of this campaign and this vote counting process. I could never have made it without them.”I also want to congratulate Dan Sullivan on his victory. Even though we have passionate policy disagreements on what is best for Alaska, what is important now is that all Alaskans come together after a free and fair election. I will continue to work in any way I can to serve this state that I love so dearly."

The Associated Press called the race for Sen. Dan Sullivan on Wednesday.

