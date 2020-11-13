Advertisement

Fairbanks North Star Borough School District to entirely return to remote learning Monday

Coaches from around the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District react to the school...
Coaches from around the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District react to the school board's decision to follow through with fall sports.(Jordan Rodenberger (KTVF))
By Malia Barto
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:18 PM AKST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fairbanks North Star Borough School District is changing its teaching and learning methods to comply with Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s recent urge to work remotely if possible due to escalating COVID-19 cases in the state.

Starting on Nov. 16, the district will return to fully remote learning until at least the end of the month. School district employees will also begin to work from home if they are able to, starting on Nov. 16 as well.

Students who need supplies for remote learning can arrange pickup with the school principal, however, students will not have access to the school buildings besides that. Nutrition Services will continue meal pickup services.

