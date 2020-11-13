Groceries, holidays, travel and more: The best web links to stay COVID-19 informed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Every day Alaska’s Public Health team doles out a steady stream of data, facts and daily updates about the pandemic’s presence in Alaska. Over Zoom meetings organized by topic, they meet with physicians, government officials, parents, school staff, religious leaders and the public to discuss the wide variety of ways COVID-19 impacts lives and share what they know.

If you’ve ever listened in, you know the team often cites studies, journal articles and shares with attendees a wide variety of topic-specific web links for more information and deeper dives into user-friendly data tools. We’ve curated a list of some of the team’s go-to COVID-19 web links on subjects from grocery shopping to holiday planning, travel, air quality and getting through the winter.

1. Holiday celebrations and small gatherings

This link takes you to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s page just for the holidays, with advice on how to modify your gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading or acquiring COVID-19. The CDC also has suggestions for hosting gatherings and shares things to consider if you plan to attend events and gatherings.

2. CDC travel advice

This link brings to the CDC’s landing page for all things travel. The agency continues to recommend avoiding travel as the lowest-risk option. For people who are traveling, it offers advice on when to delay travel, information on how to know your travel risk and includes a world map of low-to-high risk locations so you can determine COVID-19 travel recommendations by destination.

3. Winter resiliency

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services created this winter resiliency flyer to help Alaskans get through the darkest, coldest months with easy suggestions on ways to care for themselves and others. From reminders to try a new winter activity, get a flu shot, eat well, stay in touch with others and ways to lower the risk of acquiring or spreading COVID-19, this tip sheet is a great resource. Read more on winter resiliency here.

4. Running essential errands

From grocery shopping to unpacking at home or ordering takeout, this link offers ways to minimize the risk of viral spread. According to the CDC, the risk of spreading COVID-19 through food products is thought to be low. Still, the agency recommends strategies that should seem very familiar: wear masks, stay distanced, don’t touch items you don’t plan to buy, disinfect your shopping cart before shopping, wash your hands before and after shopping and after unloading groceries at home. If you are unable to wash your hands using soap and water, use hand sanitizer.

5. School buses

The CDC offers quite a bit of guidance on transportation safety, including school buses. Recommendations include keeping windows open when possible, wearing masks, disinfection and social distancing.

6. Have you been exposed to COVID-19?

This site from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services will help you navigate steps to take if you’ve had exposure to someone with COVID-19. It includes a colorful handout walking you through making a quarantine plan and information on when to get tested. There’s also a link to this CDC handout explaining quarantine versus isolation.

7. What to do after you test

This handout from the DHSS explains what to do after you take a COVID-19 test. From staying home and minimizing social interactions, to how to keep track of the people you come into contact with, this guide walks you through what to do while waiting for test results to come in, and steps to take if your test comes back positive or you develop symptoms.

8. Ventilation

Good ventilation promotes indoor air quality. The Environmental Protection Agency’s guidance on Ventilation and Coronavirus explains the more people who are indoors together, the more fresh air you should have circulating. It also discusses ventilation for homes, offices, schools and commercial buildings. If you’re interested in an indoor air cleaner for your home, check out this Guide to Air Cleaners in the Home from the EPA.

Finally, the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers has developed this guide to reopening schools and universities. “This information describes how the HVAC systems should be operating to help minimize the chance of spreading SARS-Cov-2 and how to practically check/verify that operation,” according to ASHRAE.

9. Data Visualization

Professor Wade Fagen-Ulmschneider, a teaching associate professor of computer science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, has created a project called 91-DIVOC, which aims to “flip the script” on COVID-19 through interactive visualization of the exponential spread of the virus. The site allows you to search and create data sets showing how Alaska’s doing, including animation. Other states can also be tracked.

An article in the British Medical Journal received a recent shout out from Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink for a great visualization showing how high viral loads associated with COVID-19 often occur with no or only very mild symptoms. Zink has said, “this is part of what makes the disease hard to slow down.” Find the article, Virology, transmission and pathogenesis of SARS-CoV-2 here.

10. The Latest on Masks

On Nov. 10, the CDC published a scientific brief on Community Use of Cloth Masks to Control the Spread of SARS-CoV-2. The article discusses how multi-layer cloth masks help prevent virus-laden droplets from spreading to others. CDC has said this “is especially relevant for asymptomatic or presymptomatic infected wearers who feel well and may be unaware of their infectiousness to others, and who are estimated to account for more than 50% of transmissions.”

