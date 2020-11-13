Juneau School District to delay in-person learning for students

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Juneau School District says in-person learning will begin no earlier than Jan. 11.

Last week, the district said they expected kindergarten students to return to the classroom as soon as Nov. 30. But after Gov. Mike Dunleavy sent an SMS emergency alert, the district took a second look at its plan.

“In the meantime, district teachers will continue to deliver distance instruction for students,” wrote the district in a press release. “Current in-person opportunities for programs like Kinder Ready, Montessori Borealis Children’s House, internet support, RALLY, and some special education services that have been possible due to effective mitigation strategies will continue at this time.”

More details can be found at juneauschools.org under “JSD Update on In Person Learning.”

