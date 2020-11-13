Advertisement

Murkowski says Americans expect an ‘orderly’ transition

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, pays respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose...
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, pays respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:44 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says President Donald Trump has the right to go to court if he believes there has been evidence of voter fraud. But the Alaska Republican says it’s important there be evidence to back the allegations and so far, she says, she hasn’t seen any.

Murkowski says it’s not up to her or Congress to sort that out. She says it’s up to the courts.

The Associated Press on Saturday called the presidential contest for Democrat Joe Biden after determining the remaining ballots left to be counted in Pennsylvania would not allow Trump to catch up. Murkowski, known as a moderate, issued a statement congratulating Biden.

