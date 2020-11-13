Advertisement

Nintendo revives Game & Watch console for its 40th anniversary

The new Game & Watch retails for $50.
The new Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. looks like the original but comes with a color screen...
The new Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. looks like the original but comes with a color screen and charges with a USB-C cord.(Source: Nintendo, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:51 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nintendo has revived one of its oldest portable consoles from the 1980s – The Game & Watch.

The black-and-white handheld came out before the Game Boy and each one only played a single game.

The new Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. looks like the original but comes with a color screen and charges with a USB-C cord.

It plays three games: Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels and Ball (the Mario version).

The 40th-anniversary edition of Game & Watch retails for $50.

It’s on sale for a limited time.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Mike Dunleavy used the emergency alert system to share a three and a half minute YouTube...
'COVID-19 is escalating’ Gov. Mike Dunleavy warns in SMS emergency alert
Rep. Don Young in 2018
Alaska Rep. Don Young announces he has COVID-19
478 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday
The Division of Elections continues to count absentee ballots over one week after Election Day.
Big Democratic swings in state races as 26,000 more Alaska votes are counted
Austin Barrett, 23, is the first to be sentenced for his involvement in the 2016 murder of...
First of 4 killers to be sentenced for David Grunwald’s murder

Latest News

RAW: 2 dead in explosion at Conn. VA hospital (no sound)
Video from the scene where two people are dead following an explosion at West Haven V.A. Campus...
2 workers dead, 1 person missing in Conn. veterans hospital blast
In this Nov. 5, 2007 file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers assistant general manager Kim Ng walks...
Breakthrough for women: Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, pays respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose...
Murkowski says Americans expect an ‘orderly’ transition