Nintendo revives Game & Watch console for its 40th anniversary

(CNN) – Nintendo has revived one of its oldest portable consoles from the 1980s – The Game & Watch.

The black-and-white handheld came out before the Game Boy and each one only played a single game.

The new Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. looks like the original but comes with a color screen and charges with a USB-C cord.

The Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. system allows you to tap into a new piece of #SuperMario history with the original Super Mario Bros. game, digital clock, and more! Available 11/13. pic.twitter.com/zLAvIOVw41 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 2, 2020

It plays three games: Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels and Ball (the Mario version).

The 40th-anniversary edition of Game & Watch retails for $50.

It’s on sale for a limited time.

