Providence Alaska Medical Center says it has acquired a mobile morgue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Providence Alaska Medical Center says it has acquired a refrigerated trailer to be used as a temporary morgue, if necessary.

In an email, spokesperson Mikal Canfield said, “The addition of this trailer is part of our emergency response to the pandemic and in response to the recent rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths statewide. The trailer was acquired via a local vendor.”

Seriously ill COVID-19 patients are starting to fill up hospital beds in record numbers across the country and this week, Gov. Mike Dunleavy implored Alaskans to immediately take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 over the next three weeks.

“If we can buy time for our critical workers — if we can keep our systems operational — we can avoid being forced to take further action,” Dunleavy said in a video shared through an emergency alert that was sent to cellphones across Alaska. “But if we cannot reduce the spread of this virus, we reduce our future options for how to proceed.”

A total of 96 Alaskans have died of COVID-19 since March.

As of Thursday, a total of 21,812 cases have been reported in residents and nonresidents. The DHSS COVID-19 dashboard states at least 530 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Alaska is at a high alert level for having over 10 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

The risk factors that public health officials have warned could spread the virus and strain hospitals in the fall and winter — more indoor activities, the onset of the flu season and gatherings over the winter holidays — have continued.

Thursday, Rep. Don Young announced that he had tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.