Retired Mat-Su couple seeks answers from the IRS after receiving refund check for more than $33,000

Wasilla, Alaska (KTUU) - It has been five days since Marvin and Donna Nichols checked their mail and found their federal tax return. Opening up the envelope, they quickly noticed something was off.

The amount listed was $33,072.95.

The retired couple lives on a fixed income. According to Marvin Nichols, the couple quickly went back to their tax records to see if they could locate any major mistakes.

“Ours is pretty simple, it’s the same thing every year," he said. "Nothing added to it, nothing taken away. She filled it out and I signed it. I noticed after we got the check though when I looked at our copy and noticed there were a couple of unfinished lines, but nothing that suggests this ... nothing at all.”

Marvin Nichols says took the check to a local H&R Block and his credit union to have them verify its authenticity. Both told him that it appears to be legitimate. Since then, he’s tried multiple times to contact the Internal Revenue Service. Before he does anything with the check, he wants to know whether it’s a mix-up that occurred on their end, or if he and his wife made a mistake while filing their taxes.

“I know they are busy,” he said. "It just seems that after five days, somebody should be concerned about $33,000 that I know doesn’t belong to me.”

The couple has also reached out to his state senator, the governor’s office and several members of Alaska’s congressional delegation seeking advisement.

Marvin Nichols told Alaska’s News Source on Thursday that he’s fairly certain the large payout is the result of a mistake and not simply good fortune, and he just wants to make sure it’s handled properly.

“That’s okay," he laughed. "If it’s mine ... some of it is going to charity anyway!”

The IRS website does provide minimal instructions for returning an erroneous tax refund. Some of the instructions are as followed:

If your refund was a paper U.S. Treasury check and has not been cashed, you should write “void” in the endorsement section on the back of the check and return it immediately, no later than 21 days, to the appropriate IRS location — which will be based on the city listed on the bottom text line, in front of the words, “TAX REFUND” on your refund check.

It is also recommended that you include a note acknowledging the return of erroneous refund and give a brief explanation.

If your refund check has already been cashed, you should submit a personal check or money order to the IRS within 21 days, once again including a short note to explain the reasoning behind your refund. The cashing of an erroneous refund could result in interest fees from the IRS.

If your refund was a direct deposit, you must contact the bank or financial institution where that direct deposit was received and have them return the refund to the IRS. Afterward, you must call the IRS at 800-829-1040 to explain why your direct deposit is being returned.

