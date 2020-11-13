Advertisement

Slick roads continue as temperatures fall below freezing

Mostly cloudy skies for Anchorage on Friday with light winds, fog and a high of 29 degrees
By Howie Gordon
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:10 PM AKST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mostly cloudy on Friday in Anchorage with fog until the afternoon, light winds and a high of 29 degrees. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until Noon for Anchorage, Indian, Eagle River and Eklutna. Friday night with mostly cloudy skies and light winds, temperatures drop down to 20 degrees. Partly sunny Saturday in Anchorage with light winds and a high of 24 degrees. Saturday night with mostly cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy and light winds, temperatures drop down to 15 degrees. Looking ahead, mostly sunny for Sunday with light winds and a high of 19 degrees.

Rain and snow fell across Southcentral Thursday but these showers should taper off during the early Friday morning hours. Sidewalks and some roadways could be on the slick side combined with Friday the 13th and dense fog I don’t think I need to say much more. Be careful out there. A pattern change is expected over the weekend, as high pressure develops in the Arctic and the Interior, while the latest Gulf storm moves off, the movement of these storms will pull cold air down from the north. This will lead to clear, dry weather for much of the region. Gusty winds will develop through the mountain gaps, especially towards the end of the weekend.

For the extended forecast, Monday through Thursday, high pressure will be sitting over the eastern Bering Sea and extending over the western Alaska Mainland. Storms over the Central Aleutian Islands will bring warm air up from the south as well as rain to the islands Monday into Tuesday. By Tuesday morning, low-pressure storms originating from over Siberia (Russia) quickly push east and combine with some of the storms over the Aleutian Islands. By Tuesday night, this new Aleutian Island system (combined storms) will be in place across the Bering Sea as it pulls colder air down from the north. This system will extend eastward and will reach the southern mainland beginning Wednesday night. An active weather pattern change once again is in the works by the middle of next week.

