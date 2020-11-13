UAA cancels winter sports due to COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Fans will have to wait until next year to watch the University of Alaska Anchorage’s basketball programs compete.

It’s are among the indoor winter sports teams whose seasons have been canceled because of COVID-19.

“I weighed many factors and relied upon the guidance of public health officials to make the very difficult decision that our indoor winter sports teams would not compete this season,” said UAA Chancellor Cathy Sandeen. “My first priority is the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and athletics staff. I know this is a disappointment. Our student-athletes have continued to work hard each day in the midst of much uncertainty due to the ongoing pandemic. I am proud of the resilience they have shown.”

Besides basketball, the impacted sports include men’s and women’s indoor track, men’s hockey and women’s gymnastics.

The Seawolves' Men’s and Women’s ski teams, which practice and compete in both Nordic and Alpine events, will have the opportunity to begin their outdoor seasons later in the month.

Decisions on the fall sports of volleyball and cross country will be made at a later date. Both sports were previously postponed in July. The same is true for UAA’s sole spring sport of outdoor track and field.

“Coronavirus has proven to be a merciless opponent with a simple game plan to spread with stealth and speed,” Director of Athletics Greg Myford said. “Although we all want to beat this thing right now, today’s decision is about making the responsible choices and taking the required steps to guard against losing to it.”

This would have been the final season for hockey and gymnastics. The Board of Regents voted in September to eliminate them along with men’s and women’s Nordic skiing due to budget cuts.

There’s no word yet if hockey and gymnastics will get an extra season based on Friday’s announcement.

The NCAA has already ruled that student-athletes of both fall and winter sports will retain an additional year of eligibility due to the widespread disruption that COVID-19 has caused in college athletics this year.

