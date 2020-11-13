Voters retain targeted Alaska Supreme Court justice

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Voters have retained Alaska Supreme Court Justice Susan Carney.

She was attacked by conservative groups unhappy with court opinions on issues like abortion. Carney was appointed to the court in 2016 and faced a retention vote for another 10 years. The Alaska Judicial Council recommended she be retained to the court, and seven former attorneys general wrote an opinion piece backing Carney. In it, they said criticism against her misstated the facts.

Opponents focused on cases that involved abortion, the state’s sex offender registry and the annual oil check paid to residents from Alaska’s oil wealth fund.

