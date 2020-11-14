2 new deaths, 589 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting two new deaths and 589 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents.

The new deaths bring the state total of deaths to 98. This is the first death of a nonresident and it was reported in Soldotna. The data was posted on Friday at 4:30 p.m., several hours later than the department usually updates the state COVID-19 dashboard.

The new cases come one day after Gov. Mike Dunleavy sent a statewide SMS emergency alert to Alaskans, which linked to a YouTube video advising residents to wear masks and social distance.

That same day, Alaska’s sole representative in the U.S. House of Representatives announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. Rep. Don Young is 87 and in an age demographic that is considered at the highest risk with COVID-19.

Since COVID-19 cases were reported in Alaska, at least 528 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Currently, 108 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 13 are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Ten of those patients are on a ventilator.

The DHSS hospital capacity dashboard sates the adult intensive care unit beds and inpatient beds are in the green with 60 ICU beds available and 382 inpatient beds available.

The Anchorage Health Department hospital capacity dashboard states the state ICU bed capacity is in the green with 27 beds available. The AHD indicator for adult inpatient beds is in the red with only 63 beds out of 510 available.

Every region in Alaska is at a high-risk level, DHSS said Thursday. The surge in COVID-19 cases and record-breaking daily death counts have prompted the Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage to acquire a refrigerated trailer to be used as a temporary morgue. A spokesperson with the hospital said the morgue would be used if necessary and is in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The new cases bring the state total of COVID-19 cases to 21,275 with 6,470 of those cases considered recovered. A total of 15,146 resident and nonresident cases are still considered active.

There were five new nonresident cases reported Friday, with one in Anchorage, one in the Northwest Arctic Borough and three in unknown locations.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 264

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 90

Kodiak Island Borough: 4

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 3

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 62

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 14

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 82

Nome Census Area: 4

North Slope Borough: 9

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

Juneau: 23

Petersburg: 1

Prince of Wales Hyder Census Area: 1

Sitka: 8

Bethel Census Area: 11

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 4

Dillingham Census Area: 2

Editor’s Note: This story is based on initial data from the DHSS COVID-19 dashboard. Check back for updates.

