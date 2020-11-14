4 state House races, 1 Senate race remain undecided after latest Alaska absentee ballot count

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Division of Elections counted just under 11,000 ballots on Friday, which saw some candidates take unassailable leads.

There are four seats in the Alaska House of Representatives that remain undecided. Three races are in Anchorage and one is for a seat to represent the North Slope and Kotzebue.

Outstanding ballots were not counted on Friday in the race between Republican Rep. Lance Pruitt and Democrat Liz Snyder. Pruitt has a 58-vote lead against Snyder and just under 600 votes left to count.

On the Hillside, Republican James Kaufman maintained a 435-vote lead against independent Suzanne LaFrance. There were 39 votes counted on Friday with another 816 ballots still to be counted in that district, according to the Division of Elections.

LaFrance would need to win just over 80% of the remaining ballots to win election to the House.

In Muldoon, Republican David Nelson is ahead of Democrat Lyn Franks by 116 votes. The Division of Elections did not count any of the 495 ballots that are left in House District 15.

Independent Josiah Patkotak is ahead of Democrat Elizabeth Ferguson in House District 40 by 148 votes. Ferguson had been behind by 400 votes from Election Day results. There are 596 ballots still to be counted in that district, according to the Division of Elections.

The results mean that there are 19 confirmed Republicans heading to the House, 14 Democrats and three independents. Republicans could pick up another two seats, depending on undecided races.

A 21-seat majority is needed to govern in the House.

In the 20-seat Alaska Senate, there are 12 confirmed Republicans and seven Democrats.

One Anchorage Senate race between Republican Roger Holland and Democrat Carl Johnson remains undecided. There are 1,364 ballots still to be counted and Holland leads by 851 votes.

Johnson would need to win around 80% of the remaining ballots to be elected.

Friday’s results effectively ended some state races.

When absentee and questioned ballots were counted in Ketchikan, independent Rep. Dan Ortiz clinched victory. Ortiz is now ahead of Republican Leslie Becker by 1,895 votes with around 100 votes still to be counted.

“Whether folks voted for me or not, I’m just excited by the fact that they came out and let their voices be heard,” he said.

Republican Rep. Sarah Vance is ahead of independent Kelly Cooper by 816 votes. There are just over 100 ballots in the Homer race still to be counted.

Vance took to social media on Friday, saying she was pleased by the unofficial numbers, but stopped short of claiming victory until results are certified on Nov. 25.

