Alaska state Sen. Josh Revak tests positive for COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Josh Revak, a senator for State Senate District M, has tested positive for COVID-19. Revak confirmed he had COVID-19 on Friday evening and said he was not experiencing severe symptoms of the virus.

“I feel great. My symptoms are very very mild," Revak said. "Thankful for that. I likely might not have known if I had COVID-19 had I not been tested.”

Revak is one of several Alaska politicians to confirm their COVID-19 diagnosis. City and Borough of Juneau Mayor Beth Weldon announced she had COVID-19 in May but has since recovered. Most recently, Alaska’s sole representative in the U.S. House of Representatives 87-year-old Don Young announced he had COVID-19.

Revak said he was notified that a close contact had tested positive for the virus almost a week ago, and he was tested for the virus on Thursday, Revak said in an interview Friday.

Revak would not confirm who had exposed him to COVID-19 but Alaska Public Media reported Revak sought COVID-19 testing after he attended a party with Young.

