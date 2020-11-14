Advertisement

Anchorage Parks and Recreation is offering Nordic ski classes

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:37 PM AKST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you ever wanted to give your kids a chance to learn to Nordic ski, here is your opportunity.

Anchorage Parks and Recreation is offering four Nordic ski classes for kids ages four and five. The classes cost $55 with the first set being offered from Dec. 2 to Dec. 21.

According to the class description, both instructors and participants are required to wear face masks and social distance. The description adds that there will be no more than seven kids and one coach in a class.

For the first set of classes, there is a required virtual meeting on Nov. 30 to go over COVID-19 mitigation plans and guidelines.

Skiers need to provide their own equipment and class meets from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

For a full list of classes, click here.

