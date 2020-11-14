DHSS reports 736 new COVID-19 cases; no new deaths

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 745 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents.

Since COVID-19 cases were reported in Alaska, at least 538 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 489

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 45

Kodiak Island Borough: 1

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 4

Denali Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 80

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 10

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 36

Nome Census Area: 1

North Slope Borough: 5

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Juneau: 15

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 12

Petersburg: 1

Prince of Wales Hyder Census Area: 1

Sitka: 1

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 2

Bethel Census Area: 25

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 1

Dillingham Census Area: 2

Every region in Alaska is at a high-risk level, DHSS said Thursday. The surge in COVID-19 cases and record-breaking daily death counts have prompted the Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage to acquire a refrigerated trailer to be used as a temporary morgue. A spokesperson with the hospital said the morgue would be used if necessary and is in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic started there have been 98 deaths in the state.

Editor's Note: This story is based on initial data from the DHSS COVID-19 dashboard.

