DHSS reports 736 new COVID-19 cases; no new deaths
736 resident cases and nine nonresident cases
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 745 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents.
Since COVID-19 cases were reported in Alaska, at least 538 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Resident cases were reported in these communities:
- Municipality of Anchorage: 489
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 45
- Kodiak Island Borough: 1
- Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 4
- Denali Borough: 1
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 80
- Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 10
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 36
- Nome Census Area: 1
- North Slope Borough: 5
- Northwest Arctic Borough: 1
- Juneau: 15
- Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 12
- Petersburg: 1
- Prince of Wales Hyder Census Area: 1
- Sitka: 1
- Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 2
- Bethel Census Area: 25
- Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1
- Kusilvak Census Area: 1
- Dillingham Census Area: 2
Every region in Alaska is at a high-risk level, DHSS said Thursday. The surge in COVID-19 cases and record-breaking daily death counts have prompted the Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage to acquire a refrigerated trailer to be used as a temporary morgue. A spokesperson with the hospital said the morgue would be used if necessary and is in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases.
Since the pandemic started there have been 98 deaths in the state.
Editor’s Note: This story is based on initial data from the DHSS COVID-19 dashboard. Check back for updates.
