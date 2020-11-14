Advertisement

DHSS reports 736 new COVID-19 cases; no new deaths

By Marlise Irby
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 12:49 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 745 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents.

Since COVID-19 cases were reported in Alaska, at least 538 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 489
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 45
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 1
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 4
  • Denali Borough: 1
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 80
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 10
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 36
  • Nome Census Area: 1
  • North Slope Borough: 5
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 1
  • Juneau: 15
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 12
  • Petersburg: 1
  • Prince of Wales Hyder Census Area: 1
  • Sitka: 1
  • Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 2
  • Bethel Census Area: 25
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 1
  • Dillingham Census Area: 2

Every region in Alaska is at a high-risk level, DHSS said Thursday. The surge in COVID-19 cases and record-breaking daily death counts have prompted the Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage to acquire a refrigerated trailer to be used as a temporary morgue. A spokesperson with the hospital said the morgue would be used if necessary and is in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic started there have been 98 deaths in the state.

For COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations click HERE.

Editor’s Note: This story is based on initial data from the DHSS COVID-19 dashboard. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

