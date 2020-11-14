Advertisement

Inupiaq dancer featured in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory video

By Taylar Perez
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:27 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Inupiaq dancer says it all started with an Instagram video of her doing the traditional bow and arrow dance.

Jacquii Lambert is originally from Kotzebue and says promoting Indigenous presence in the media is a passion of hers. That is why she jumped on the opportunity to appear in a campaign video for President-elect Joe Biden. She was very surprised to learn the video was actually Biden announcing his victory.

Lambert appears 27 seconds into the video which can be viewed here.

