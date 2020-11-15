Advertisement

Alaska couple appears on the Today Show

MGN
MGN(KALB)
By Makayla Clark
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 4:54 PM AKST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Friday morning, an Alaska couple appeared on the Today Show.

They were part of the #MyTODAYplaza segment where the audience is able to join the show’s hosts through live video.

One of the show’s hosts explained the Alaska couple is 3,700 hundred miles from where the show is filmed.

Six families joined Friday, most of which were celebrating a birthday or anniversary. The Alaska couple is celebrating 44 years together.

Those who make it on to the show fill out a form explaining why they want to participate in the segment.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marvin and Donna Nichols have had issues contacting the IRS about their tax refund, which was a...
Retired Mat-Su couple seeks answers from the IRS after receiving refund check for more than $33,000
2 new deaths, 589 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Friday
Masked passengers make their ways up and down escalators at Anchorage's international airport.
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport makes adjustments for safer travel during pandemic
Assessor Sallie Robinson says the Assessor's Office will remain closed until November 30th.
DHSS reports 736 new COVID-19 cases; no new deaths
Providence Alaska Medical Center has acquired a refrigerated trailer to act as a mobile morgue.
Providence Alaska Medical Center says it has acquired a mobile morgue

Latest News

Soldotna shuts buildings to battle COVID-19
Assessor Sallie Robinson says the Assessor's Office will remain closed until November 30th.
DHSS reports 736 new COVID-19 cases; no new deaths
Alaska state Sen. Josh Revak tests positive for COVID-19
The CDC currently recommends masks that have multiple layers of cloth with higher thread counts.
COVID-19 or Flu? The CDC’s guide to telling the difference