Bundle up! The cold returns to the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another round of cold air will move in and deepen across Alaska through the first half of the week. High pressure will dominate the statewide weather picture and provide clear skies across much of mainland Alaska. The cold returns as well with daytime highs staying below zero across the Interior by Monday. Southcentral will see high temperatures only into the teens for many areas through Tuesday.

Anchorage will likely see daytime temperatures hitting 15 to 20 degrees through Wednesday and overnight lows will drop to the single digits on several nights. Patchy freezing fog is still possible particularly in the morning hours.

