Conn. mother charged with murder after 2 children shot, 1 fatally

By WFSB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:50 PM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WFSB) - Police in Connecticut are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a high school student and left their younger sibling in critical condition.

Naomi Bell, 43, is charged with murder and criminal attempt to commit murder in relation to the shootings of her children, ages 15 and 7.

The crime took place Friday night at a home in Plymouth, Connecticut, and resulted in the death of the 15-year-old. The 7-year-old remains in critical condition at a children’s hospital in Hartford.

A third sibling was not home at the time.

“It’s pretty heartbreaking, and it’s sad how a family could do that,” neighbor Michael Feola said.

Bell is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

