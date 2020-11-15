Advertisement

DHSS reports 654 new cases of COVID-19

642 residents and 12 nonresidents
Assessor Sallie Robinson says the Assessor's Office will remain closed until November 30th.
Assessor Sallie Robinson says the Assessor's Office will remain closed until November 30th.(WSAZ)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 1:17 PM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 654 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents.

There are now 22,662 total cases with 6,515 recovered cases.

Since COVID-19 cases were reported in Alaska, at least 539 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 377
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 58
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 12
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 3
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 71
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 5
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 3
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 42
  • Nome Census Area: 3
  • North Slope Borough: 4
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 2
  • Juneau: 15
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 5
  • Prince of Wales Hyder Census Area: 2
  • Sitka: 13
  • Wrangell City and Borough: 1
  • Aleutians East Borough: 1
  • Bethel Census Area: 17
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 4
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 1
  • Dillingham Census Area: 1
  • Unknown: 2

Since the pandemic started there have been 98 deaths in the state.

For COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations click HERE.

Editor’s Note: This story is based on initial data from the DHSS COVID-19 dashboard. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assessor Sallie Robinson says the Assessor's Office will remain closed until November 30th.
DHSS reports 736 new COVID-19 cases; no new deaths
MGN
Alaska couple appears on the Today Show
Marvin and Donna Nichols have had issues contacting the IRS about their tax refund, which was a...
Retired Mat-Su couple seeks answers from the IRS after receiving refund check for more than $33,000
The CDC currently recommends masks that have multiple layers of cloth with higher thread counts.
COVID-19 or Flu? The CDC’s guide to telling the difference
Alaska state Sen. Josh Revak tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Alaska State Troopers will put more patrols on the roadways this weekend.
Troopers recover drugs, multiple guns and cash in Prince of Wales
Seward’s Lydia Jacoby shines at 2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships
Habitat for Humanity celebrates new homeowners in Anchorage.
Habitat for Humanity celebrates new homeowners COVID-19 style
COVID-19 testing
Free COVID-19 tests still offered around Anchorage