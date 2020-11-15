DHSS reports 654 new cases of COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 654 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents.

There are now 22,662 total cases with 6,515 recovered cases.

Since COVID-19 cases were reported in Alaska, at least 539 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 377

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 58

Kodiak Island Borough: 12

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 3

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 71

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 5

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 3

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 42

Nome Census Area: 3

North Slope Borough: 4

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

Juneau: 15

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 5

Prince of Wales Hyder Census Area: 2

Sitka: 13

Wrangell City and Borough: 1

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Bethel Census Area: 17

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 4

Kusilvak Census Area: 1

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Unknown: 2

Since the pandemic started there have been 98 deaths in the state.

For COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations click HERE.

Editor’s Note: This story is based on initial data from the DHSS COVID-19 dashboard. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.