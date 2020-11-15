DHSS reports 654 new cases of COVID-19
642 residents and 12 nonresidents
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 654 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents.
There are now 22,662 total cases with 6,515 recovered cases.
Since COVID-19 cases were reported in Alaska, at least 539 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Resident cases were reported in these communities:
- Municipality of Anchorage: 377
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 58
- Kodiak Island Borough: 12
- Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 3
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 71
- Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 5
- Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 3
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 42
- Nome Census Area: 3
- North Slope Borough: 4
- Northwest Arctic Borough: 2
- Juneau: 15
- Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 5
- Prince of Wales Hyder Census Area: 2
- Sitka: 13
- Wrangell City and Borough: 1
- Aleutians East Borough: 1
- Bethel Census Area: 17
- Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 4
- Kusilvak Census Area: 1
- Dillingham Census Area: 1
- Unknown: 2
Since the pandemic started there have been 98 deaths in the state.
