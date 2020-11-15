Eagle River stays on target to win third straight Region IV Rifle Team Championship

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Eagle River High School riflery team won its third straight Region IV team championship on Friday. The Wolves were led by Kayla Reifel who shot a 293, the combined 12-team score was 3,336.

Team Scores: 1. Eagle River (3,336) 2. Service (3,320) 3. West (3,296) 4. Dimond (3,210) 5. South (3,084) 6. East (2,536) 7. Chugiak (2,402) 8. Bartlett (1,280)

Individual Scores: 1. Kayla Reifel, Eagle River 293 2. Emma Mackenzie, Eagle River 291-19 bulls 3. Camille Bennett, West 291-18 bulls 4. Gabriela Zych, Service 290 5. Abigail Foger, Eagle River 289 6. Sophia Wagner, Dimond 288 7. Annania Nickerson, Service 287-18 bulls, 99 kneeling 8. Kylee Wagendorf, South 287-18 bulls, 94 kneeling 9. Colin Ede, East 287-14 bulls 10. Matteo Yoon, Service 286.

