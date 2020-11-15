Free COVID-19 tests still offered around Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -They come, and they go. The Loussac Library is one of the places people can get free COVID-19 tests.

“I had a friend of mine I spent some time with a couple of weeks ago. He tested positive a couple of days ago,” said Loren Dreyer. “I just want to be thorough, be overly cautious I suppose.”

“To protect my community. I hope we can stop this and have a safe holiday season,” said Mary Kate Repetski.

The Anchorage Health Department announced Friday the pandemic is responsible for 58 deaths in the city.

“We’ve got COVID everywhere,” said Anchorage Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Chandler."We’re seeing the number of people requiring hospitalization steadily increasing, and more people have died this week of COVID."

Chandler urges people to get tested to help slow the virus.

The test site at the Loussac Library had been scheduled to open at 8am Saturday. But because of the line, testing started an hour earlier.

Some people could not wait, and left. Others did not mind.

“I’m actually shocked it’s so short. I was expecting it to be wrapped around this morning,” said Repetski. “I’m glad I got here nice and early.”

She had plenty of company.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.