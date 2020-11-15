Habitat for Humanity celebrates new homeowners COVID-19 style

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Habitat for Humanity celebrated new homeowners while taking pandemic precautions Saturday.

A parade of cars rode around the Muldoon area to dedicate two new families.

"This marks Habitat for Humanity Anchorage’s 107th and 108th home that we’re dedicating in Anchorage,” Laura Gutierrez, Fundraising Manager for Habitat for Humanity Anchorage.

Since there can’t be a traditional home walk through during the pandemic, the organization found another way to celebrate two families who will be buying their homes this month.

“Everybody’s safety is our number one priority, so we’ve adapted to make sure that we can keep everybody at a distance," Gutierrez said. “So this year we celebrated these dedications by hosting a parade of cars.”

Parade goers were encouraged to wear a mask and stay in their cars.

Gutierrez said some of the people in the cars were volunteers, sponsors or serve on the Habitat for Humanity board.

"Really, it was just a community effort, and that just is what this is all about, is our community lending a hand to make homeownership available,” Gutierrez said.

She said nothing about the organization is free. "We are a hand-up, not a hand-out organization, and they invest their time by building these homes.”

New homeowner Natasha Davis said she had to put in 250 hours with the help of her mom and kids. She was so happy, she was at a loss for words.

“I feel very excited. I feel grateful. I feel just overwhelmed," she said.

Wesley Beck, a child who is moving into one of the new homes, said it feels wonderful to finally move into a house to call home.

“I’ve lived my whole life in an apartment. Mostly apartment buildings, and to finally have a house makes me feel grateful and blessed,” Beck said. “I feel glad that there’s people in this world helping people like us, giving other people opportunities at having a better life."

Gutierrez said, “When the children arrived, the first thing they said is, ‘I have a room of my own. That’s my window up there,’ and they were excited to do a little tour and showcase their home to us."

