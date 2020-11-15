Advertisement

Seward’s Lydia Jacoby shines at 2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships

Jacoby clocked the second best time ever for 100-meter breaststroke in her age group
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:11 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Seward’s Lydia Jacoby is proving to be a national power in the pool qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 100-meter and 200-meter breaststroke at this weekend’s 2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships in San Antonio, Texas.

The sixteen-year-old clocked a 1:07.57 in the 100-meter breastroke moving her to second on the all-time list for her age group. In the 200-meter breaststroke she finished with a time of 02:32.36. The U.S. Olympic Trials will be held this June in Omaha, Nebraska.

