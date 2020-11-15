Soldotna shuts buildings to battle COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The City of Soldotna has taken major steps to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Soldotna Public Library is closed to the public until further notice. You can still check out items through curbside service.

The Soldotna Regional Sports Complex is also closed to the public.

The lobby at Soldotna City Hall remains open to the public, but everyone who enters the building must wear a mask. Surgical masks will be provided to anyone who needs one, while supplies last. City staff members are not scheduling in-person meetings at this time, anyone needing assistance can call city hall at 262-9107.

The front lobby of the Soldotna Police Department also remains open, masks will be required.

Governor Mike Dunleavy issued an Emergency Alert Thursday, he urged Alaskans to take immediate actions to slow COVID-19. In his statement, he noted the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases across Alaska, especially among health care workers and other essential first responders, which has placed the state’s emergency response and health care systems at urgent risk.

