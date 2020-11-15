Advertisement

Troopers recover drugs, multiple guns and cash in Prince of Wales

Alaska State Troopers will put more patrols on the roadways this weekend.
Alaska State Troopers will put more patrols on the roadways this weekend.(Sara Tewksbury/KTVF)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 10:48 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers arrested 34-year-old Dustin Jones of Oregon after a drug bust on Saturday, according to AST’s Daily Dispatch.

AST reported around 1:30 p.m. Prince of Wales Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, and Craig Police Department boarded “The Chaser” in the waters near Klawock to make the arrest.

Once onboard, officials say they found over 42 grams of heroin, 19 grams of methamphetamine, multiple firearms including a sawed-off shotgun with a 13″ barrel, over $2,500 in cash, and digital scales.

Jones was wanted on an outstanding warrant and faces additional charges including resisting arrest. He is being held at the Craig Jail.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assessor Sallie Robinson says the Assessor's Office will remain closed until November 30th.
DHSS reports 736 new COVID-19 cases; no new deaths
Marvin and Donna Nichols have had issues contacting the IRS about their tax refund, which was a...
Retired Mat-Su couple seeks answers from the IRS after receiving refund check for more than $33,000
MGN
Alaska couple appears on the Today Show
The CDC currently recommends masks that have multiple layers of cloth with higher thread counts.
COVID-19 or Flu? The CDC’s guide to telling the difference
Alaska state Sen. Josh Revak tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Seward’s Lydia Jacoby shines at 2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships
Habitat for Humanity celebrates new homeowners in Anchorage.
Habitat for Humanity celebrates new homeowners COVID-19 style
COVID-19 testing
Free COVID-19 tests still offered around Anchorage
(KTUU)
Eagle River stays on target to win third straight Region IV Rifle Team Championship