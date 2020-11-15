Troopers recover drugs, multiple guns and cash in Prince of Wales

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers arrested 34-year-old Dustin Jones of Oregon after a drug bust on Saturday, according to AST’s Daily Dispatch.

AST reported around 1:30 p.m. Prince of Wales Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, and Craig Police Department boarded “The Chaser” in the waters near Klawock to make the arrest.

Once onboard, officials say they found over 42 grams of heroin, 19 grams of methamphetamine, multiple firearms including a sawed-off shotgun with a 13″ barrel, over $2,500 in cash, and digital scales.

Jones was wanted on an outstanding warrant and faces additional charges including resisting arrest. He is being held at the Craig Jail.

