563 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday

By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:24 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 563 new cases of COVID-19 with seven of those cases reported in nonresidents.

No new deaths were reported on Monday, leaving the state total of deaths at 98. The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 24,399, according to DHSS data. Of those, 7,165 are considered recovered and 17,136 are considered active.

The DHSS dashboard states at least 559 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since cases were first reported in Alaska. An additional 121 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 22 are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Fourteen of those patients are on a ventilator.

The state dashboard indicators for hospital capacity are in the green with 435 adult inpatient beds available and 44 intensive care unit beds available in the state. The Anchorage Health Department dashboard indicator for adult inpatient beds is in the red with 72 of 509 beds available in the municipality. The indicator for adult ICU beds is in the green with 24 available.

The majority of resident cases were reported in the Municipality of Anchorage with 351 in Anchorage, five in Chugiak, 35 in Eagle River and one in Girdwood. The Bethel Census Area is continuing to face large surges in COVID-19 cases with 39 new cases in Bethel and 11 new cases in other areas. The increase in COVID-19 transmission has prompted the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. to make its first region-wide recommendation for a shut down as increasing COVID-19 cases have strained the region’s health care capacity.

Here is a breakdown of resident cases across the state:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 392
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 35
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 2
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 2
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 18
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 8
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 28
  • Nome Census Area: 3
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 3
  • City and Borough of Juneau: 9
  • Sitka: 1
  • Bethel Census Area: 50
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 4

DHSS is also reporting seven new nonresident cases with two located in Anchorage, one in Homer and four listed as unknown.

Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data from DHSS. Check back for updates.

